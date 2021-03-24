Residents and school parents to hold crisis meeting over controversial drug room

North Richmond residents and parents of children at Richmond West Primary School will hold a crisis meeting tonight in the hope of convincing the state government to move the controversial supervised drug injecting facility on Lennox Street.

Neil Mallet has two sons at the school and said he was not comfortable with what his children had to witness regularly.

“Ultimately, the position of the safe injecting room was a cock-up of gargantuan proportions that nobody has been willing to accept, or own up to,” he said.

“It needs to be shifted.”

Alarmingly, he said the problem was only escalating.

“There is no doubt,” he said.

Mr Mallet said it felt like “Russian Roulette” sending his kids to school each day.

“I honestly don’t know how the government sleeps at night over this,” Tom Elliott said.

Picture by Getty iStock