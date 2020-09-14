Restaurant owner slams Melbourne’s ‘totally impractical’ outdoor dining plan

A restaurant owner in Melbourne’s CBD has slammed the city’s $290 million outdoor dining plan.

Under the plan, which was unveiled yesterday, alfresco dining will take over the city so eateries can reopen with a reduced risk COVID-19 spreading among diners.

But owner of Caterina’s Cucina e Bar in Queen Street, Caterina Borsato, said the plan is unworkable.

“I’m in a basement. It’s totally impractical for me,” she told Ross and Russel.

“Queen Street, where I am, is a very narrow footpath for a start, you’ve got buses with fumes going through.

“We’ve got men in suits and the barristers in their robes and wigs. Can you imagine them sitting outside? It’s not going to cut it for me.”

Ms Borsato said the state government must allow some indoor dining, or many restaurants simply won’t survive.

“We are all on our hands and knees,” she said.

“They have to be able to let us open up indoors.”

Press PLAY below for the full interview.