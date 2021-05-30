3AW
Restaurateur says business support package is ‘like trying to put a Band-Aid on the Titanic’  

2 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Restaurateur says business support package is ‘like trying to put a Band-Aid on the Titanic’  

A Melbourne restaurateur says the state government’s $250 million support package is “like trying to put a Band-Aid on the Titanic”.

Chris Lucas, CEO of the Lucas Group, says the system is broken.

His business still hasn’t received money from financial support measures offered during previous lockdowns.

“Most of the applications we have made … over the last three lockdowns, we still haven’t seen a thing,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Mr Lucas says the lockdown announcement left some of his staff in tears.

“I had my staff traumatised, staff crying,” he said.

“Why is it that this government continues to use this brutal and quite dramatic lockdown policy?”

Press PLAY below to hear more from Mr Lucas

‘A disgrace’: Victoria’s leaders rip into federal counterparts while unveiling business support package

Neil Mitchell
News
