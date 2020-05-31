Lockdown eased: What you can do from today

Victorians can today visit restaurants, cafes and pubs for the first time in more than two months.

Up to 20 patrons can be seated per enclosed space.

Eateries must take the name and phone number of all diners, to facilitate contact tracing, and all tables must be at least 1.5 metres apart.

No more than six diners may be seated at a table together.

CEO of Restaurant and Catering Australia, Wes Lambert, said a small number of eateries may choose not to reopen today, but the vast majority are keen to reopen to diners.

“Some of the larger or fine dining establishments may be waiting until step three, but up until now about 70 per cent of the industyr remained open doing take away, self delivery, app delivery, groceries and bespoke experiences for their diners,” he said.

“They are looking forward to having bums on seats from today.”

A slew of other lockdown restrictions were also eased at 11.59pm last night.

WHAT YOU CAN NOW DO:

PRIVATE GATHERINGS: Increase to 20 people in a house (including residents of that household).

Increase to 20 people in a house (including residents of that household). PUBLIC GATHERINGS: Both indoor and outdoor increase to 20.

Both indoor and outdoor increase to 20. OVERNIGHT STAYS: Overnight stays at private residences are allowed.

Overnight stays at private residences are allowed. WEDDINGS: Increase to 20 people plus the celebrant and couple.

Increase to 20 people plus the celebrant and couple. FUNERALS : Increase to 50 people, plus those required to conduct the funeral.

: Increase to 50 people, plus those required to conduct the funeral. OUTDOOR SPORT: Up to 20 people may play non-contact outdoor sport.

Up to 20 people may play non-contact outdoor sport. RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS: Small religious ceremonies may have up to 20 people plus those facilitating the ceremony

Small religious ceremonies may have up to 20 people plus those facilitating the ceremony OPEN HOUSES: Austion houses, real estate auctions and open house inspections increase to 20 people plus those facilitating.

Austion houses, real estate auctions and open house inspections increase to 20 people plus those facilitating. RESTAURANTS, CAFES & PUBS: Open and may serve meals for up to 20 people. Alcohol may be served with meals only.

Open and may serve meals for up to 20 people. Alcohol may be served with meals only. CAMPING, MOTELS & SHORT STAY RENTALS : Camping and tourist accommodation allowed if there is no use of shared facilities.

: Camping and tourist accommodation allowed if there is no use of shared facilities. BEAUTY PARLOURS: Beauty therapy, tanning salons, waxing, nail salons, spas, tattoo parlours and massage parlours may open to up to 20 patrons.

Beauty therapy, tanning salons, waxing, nail salons, spas, tattoo parlours and massage parlours may open to up to 20 patrons. MARKETS: Non-food and drink market stalls may reopen.

Non-food and drink market stalls may reopen. POOLS : Both indoor and outdoor pools may reopen with no more than 20 patrons and a three person limit per lane.

: Both indoor and outdoor pools may reopen with no more than 20 patrons and a three person limit per lane. GALLERIES & MUSEUMS: Galleries, museums, national institutions, historic sites, amusement parks, drive in cinemas, zoos and arcades may reopen with up to 20 patrons.

Victoria’s restrictions are set to be further eased in June 22.

At that time, restaurants cafes and pubs will be allowed to serve food to up to 50 patrons, visitor numbers at galleries and museums will rise, while cinemas, theatres and stadiums may reopen to up to 50 patrons.