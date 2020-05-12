Restrictions on AFL players going to ‘be a talking point’

AFL players are set to remain in lockdown, despite restrictions being lifted for the rest of the community.

Sam McClure said the AFL was likely to tell players they’d need to remain at home, unless going to train or play, to reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus and halting the season again.

“I think this is the big story looming in the background over the next 24 hours,” Sam McClure said.

“It’s going to be a big talking point.

“They’re not going to be allowed to what the normal public are going to do.”

It’s understood the AFL hopes to test every player for COVID-19 by the end of the week.

Click PLAY below to hear more on Sportsday