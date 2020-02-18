3AW
REVEALED | AFL unveils squads for bushfire relief game

4 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

The AFL has just unveiled the two 27-man squads for next Friday’s bushfire relief game.

VICTORIA

James Sicily, Mark Blicavs, Adam Saad, Bachar Houli, Darcy Moore, Nick Haynes, Josh Kelly, Dustin Martin, Lachie Whitfield, Shaun Higgins, Jeremy Cameron, Robbie Gray, Patrick Dangerfield, Tom Lynch, Toby Greene, Todd Goldstein, Marcus Bontempelli, Trent Cotchin, Rory Sloane, Jackson Macrae, Jake Lloyd, Tom Papley, Jade Gresham, Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom, Ben Cunnington, Stefan Martin.

ALL STARS

Brad Sheppard, Harris Andrews, Rory Laird, Jason Johannisen, Jeremy Howe, Brodie Smith, Isaac Smith, Nat Fyfe, Bradley Hill, Shane Edwards, Jack Riewoldt, Luke Breust, Charlie Cameron, Tom Hawkins, Michael Walters, Brodie Grundy, Elliot Yeo, Dayne Zorko, Patrick Cripps, Neville Jetta, Callum Mills, Stephen Coniglio, Zach Tuohy, Lachie Weller, Lachie Neale, Taylor Walker, Scott Lycett.

Every single AFL club is represented.

CLUB BY CLUB

Adelaide: Rory Laird, Rory Sloane, Brodie Smith, Taylor Walker

Brisbane: Harris Andrews, Charlie Cameron, Stefan Martin, Lachie Neale, Dayne Zorko

Carlton: Patrick Cripps

Collingwood: Brodie Grundy, Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom, Darcy Moore, Jeremy Howe

Essendon: Adam Saad

Fremantle: Nat Fyfe, Michael Walters

Geelong: Mark Blicavs, Patrick Dangerfield, Tom Hawkins, Zach Tuohy

Gold Coast: Lachie Weller

GWS: Jeremy Cameron, Stephen Coniglio, Toby Greene, Nick Haynes, Josh Kelly, Lachie Whitfield

Hawthorn: Luke Breust, Isaac Smith, James Sicily

Melbourne: Neville Jetta 

North Melbourne: Ben Cunnington, Todd Goldstein, Shaun Higgins

Port Adelaide: Robbie Gray, Scott Lycett

Richmond: Trent Cotchin, Shane Edwards, Bachar Houli, Tom Lynch, Dustin Martin, Jack Riewoldt

St Kilda: Bradley Hill, Jade Gresham

Sydney: Jake Lloyd, Callum Mills, Tom Papley

West Coast: Brad Sheppard, Elliot Yeo

Western Bulldogs: Marcus Bontempelli, Jason Johannisen, Jackson Macrae

 

