REVEALED | AFL unveils squads for bushfire relief game
The AFL has just unveiled the two 27-man squads for next Friday’s bushfire relief game.
VICTORIA
James Sicily, Mark Blicavs, Adam Saad, Bachar Houli, Darcy Moore, Nick Haynes, Josh Kelly, Dustin Martin, Lachie Whitfield, Shaun Higgins, Jeremy Cameron, Robbie Gray, Patrick Dangerfield, Tom Lynch, Toby Greene, Todd Goldstein, Marcus Bontempelli, Trent Cotchin, Rory Sloane, Jackson Macrae, Jake Lloyd, Tom Papley, Jade Gresham, Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom, Ben Cunnington, Stefan Martin.
ALL STARS
Brad Sheppard, Harris Andrews, Rory Laird, Jason Johannisen, Jeremy Howe, Brodie Smith, Isaac Smith, Nat Fyfe, Bradley Hill, Shane Edwards, Jack Riewoldt, Luke Breust, Charlie Cameron, Tom Hawkins, Michael Walters, Brodie Grundy, Elliot Yeo, Dayne Zorko, Patrick Cripps, Neville Jetta, Callum Mills, Stephen Coniglio, Zach Tuohy, Lachie Weller, Lachie Neale, Taylor Walker, Scott Lycett.
Every single AFL club is represented.
CLUB BY CLUB
Adelaide: Rory Laird, Rory Sloane, Brodie Smith, Taylor Walker
Brisbane: Harris Andrews, Charlie Cameron, Stefan Martin, Lachie Neale, Dayne Zorko
Carlton: Patrick Cripps
Collingwood: Brodie Grundy, Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom, Darcy Moore, Jeremy Howe
Essendon: Adam Saad
Fremantle: Nat Fyfe, Michael Walters
Geelong: Mark Blicavs, Patrick Dangerfield, Tom Hawkins, Zach Tuohy
Gold Coast: Lachie Weller
GWS: Jeremy Cameron, Stephen Coniglio, Toby Greene, Nick Haynes, Josh Kelly, Lachie Whitfield
Hawthorn: Luke Breust, Isaac Smith, James Sicily
Melbourne: Neville Jetta
North Melbourne: Ben Cunnington, Todd Goldstein, Shaun Higgins
Port Adelaide: Robbie Gray, Scott Lycett
Richmond: Trent Cotchin, Shane Edwards, Bachar Houli, Tom Lynch, Dustin Martin, Jack Riewoldt
St Kilda: Bradley Hill, Jade Gresham
Sydney: Jake Lloyd, Callum Mills, Tom Papley
West Coast: Brad Sheppard, Elliot Yeo
Western Bulldogs: Marcus Bontempelli, Jason Johannisen, Jackson Macrae