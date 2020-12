A police officer who helped reunite a woman with her beloved 1973 Holden Torana almost three decades after it was stolen has been judged Sly’s Police Officer Of The Year on 3AW Breakfast, thanks to De Bortoli Wines.

Detective Senior Constable Brett Florence led in the investigation.

He spoke with Ross, Russel and Sly on Wednesday!

