Rex Hunt recites some iconic commentary at a crowded McDonalds!
Rexy, you’ve got to love him!
The 3AW Football icon dropped by McDonalds after the footy recently where a few fans asked the bearded burbler to recite his most iconic commentary line.
A man of the people, big Rex duly obliged, screaming “Y’ABLETTTTTTTTTT” before placing his order.
Geelong shared vision of the performance on Monday.
Rex Hunt dropping a ‘YYYABBBLETTT!’ inside a crowded McDonalds is the energy we need on a Monday 🍔🍟 #GeelongStrong pic.twitter.com/UUUsNWn6f9
— Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) May 17, 2021