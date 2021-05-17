3AW
Rex Hunt recites some iconic commentary at a crowded McDonalds!

3 hours ago
Rexy, you’ve got to love him!

The 3AW Football icon dropped by McDonalds after the footy recently where a few fans asked the bearded burbler to recite his most iconic commentary line.

A man of the people, big Rex duly obliged, screaming “Y’ABLETTTTTTTTTT” before placing his order.

Geelong shared vision of the performance on Monday.

Press PLAY below to watch the video!

