Rex Hunt to lead 3AW Football’s call of the bushfire relief match!

Rex Hunt will return to the airwaves again on Friday night, leading 3AW’s call of the State of Origin for Bushfire Relief match at Marvel Stadium.

He’ll be joined by Essendon great Matthew Lloyd, Brownlow medallist Brad Hardie and fellow caller Shane McInnes.

“The night is going to be full of emotion for many who have had their lives affected by the bushfires,” Hunt said.

“I know it’s going to be a really special occasion and I can’t wait to be part of it, calling the action for 3AW.”

Tom Elliott and Denis Walter will also present their shows from Marvel Stadium before and after the match.