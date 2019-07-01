Rhyce Shaw responds to growing support for him to keep North Melbourne coaching job

North Melbourne interim coach Rhyce Shaw says “he’d be lying” if he said he didn’t want to win the job on a permanent basis.

A groundswell of support is growing for Shaw to keep the job beyond the end of this season.

The Roos easily accounted for premiership fancy Collingwood on Saturday night.

Speaking on Sportsday, Shaw wasn’t getting caught up in the hype.

“I don’t tend to take too much notice,” he said.

“I think I just can control what I can control which is the day to day stuff with the players.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to coach the North Melbourne footy club.”

