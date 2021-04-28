Richard Pusey sentenced for filming dying police after Eastern Freeway crash

Image: Nine

The Porsche driver involved in the Eastern Freeway tragedy may only need to serve a handful more days in prison for filming a police officer as she lay dying on the road last April.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney were hit and killed when a truck driven by Mohinder Singh veered into the emergency lane.

The officers had pulled Pusey over minutes earlier for speeding at 149km/h.

Pusey pleaded guilty to the rare charge of outraging public decency, as well as speeding, possession a drug of dependence and reckless conduct endangering serious injury.

He has today been sentenced to a total of 10 months in jail for reckless conduct endangering serious injury and three months for outraging public decency.

With 296 days — more than nine and a half months — already served, Mr Pusey’s sentence is almost complete.

In a tearful speech outside court, Lynette Taylor’s husband, Stuart Schultz, criticised the three month sentence handed down to Pusey for outraging public decency.

“It is difficult to comprehend that the court did not seem to understand that when the evidence of outrageous behaviour is put before it, it is its duty to set the appropriate standard. This is the expectation of the community. If the court sets this level of punishment in a case that is too lenient, parts in our community now understand they now have a benchmark for accepted behaviour,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear Mr Schultz and Josh Prestney’s father, Andrew, react to the sentence.