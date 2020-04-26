3AW
Pusey family statement: Richard Pusey’s mother ‘shocked and deeply ashamed’ by son’s conduct

55 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

The mother of the Porsche driver involved in the horrific Eastern Freeway truck crash which killed four police officers last week has come forward with a statement about her son’s conduct.

Richard Pusey’s mother, who did not wish to be named, told Neil Mitchell she was “disgusted” by her son’s behaviour and “devastated” by the events that unfolded in Wednesday night.

Mr Pusey is accused of speeding under the influence of drugs, prompting the officers to pull him over before the truck collided with them.

He is alleged to have taunted and filmed one of the killed police members as she lay dying after the collision, before fleeing the scene.

Press PLAY below to hear the statement from the Pusey family.

Image: Nine

Neil Mitchell
News
