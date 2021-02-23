3AW
Richmond chief addresses two recent newspaper reports about the Tigers

8 hours ago
Sportsday
Article image for Richmond chief addresses two recent newspaper reports about the Tigers

Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale has responded to two News Corp reports involving the Tigers that left fans asking several questions.

The first? A report suggesting Dustin Martin would be the target of an overture from Sydney when Lance Franklin’s contract expired at the end of 2022.

“It was a very interesting article, Gerard,” Gale said on 3AW with a chuckle.

“Firstly, Dustin is contracted until 2024.”

The second? A report claiming Richmond had been particularly sensitive about the editing of an upcoming Amazon documentary following the club last season.

“I did read that article and it’s complete rubbish,” Gale said.

Gale said the Tigers could not have been “more co-operative” during the process.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview on 3AW

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

