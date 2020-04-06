Richmond chief Brendon Gale says football will ‘look different’ once the coronavirus pandemic eases

Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale says there’s no doubt the AFL is going to “look different” once the coronavirus pandemic eases.

He said there’d be even more ramifications if the league couldn’t get a season away, at all, this year.

Many predictions are already being made about reduced playing list sizes, smaller coaching panels and possibly even fewer clubs.

“Football is going to look different,” Gale told Sportsday.

“It’s going to look different.

“There may be more focus on the elite part of the game and if that’s the case, it may come at a significant cost.

“We’ve got to be very, very mindful of that.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW