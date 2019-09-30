Richmond chief reflects on latest success

Richmond chief Brendon Gale says the Tigers’ premiership win will be worth millions to the club.

He says added to the million dollar prize money, there’ll be a surge in demand for merchandise and possibly an increase in the already strong membership.

He says all the money will be poured back into the club.

“We’re a not for profit club – the whole AFL industry is, which may surprise people,” Gale told 3AW Mornings.

“Everything we make goes into our club and football team.

“The money is important for us to sustain that level of performance.”

