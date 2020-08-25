Richmond chief slams ‘outrageous’ treatment of Tom Lynch

Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale has launched a passionate defence of Tom Lynch, saying the key forward has been criticised “like he’s Ivan Milat”.

Speaking on Sportsday, Gale said he was disappointed “but not surprised” to see Lynch summoned to the tribunal on Monday night following a clash with Essendon’s Michael Hurley.

Lynch has been fined on three occasions this year.

Despite that, Gale said criticism of Lynch had been over the top in recent weeks.

“It’s just outrageous,” he said.

“I really can’t believe it.

“It’s like he’s (serial killer) Ivan Milat.

“I really can’t comprehend why and where it comes from.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Photo by Getty Images