Richmond confirms Stack will need surgery following a VFL injury

Richmond assistant coach Justin Leppitsch has confirmed that Tiger’s youngster will need surgery on his ankle following an incident in the VFL.

“It’s not great he’ll probably need surgery,” said Leppitsch.

“Something similar happened to Kane Lambert this time last year.

“Given Stack’s age and inexperience, compared to that of Kane Lambert, it’s going to be difficult for him to make an impact this year.”

Sydney Stack was dropped from the main 22 this week and played against Essendon VFL at Windy Hill on Saturday.

