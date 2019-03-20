Richmond defender says there’s ‘good reason’ behind Carlton hype

Richmond defender David Astbury says Carlton looks “promising” and the Tigers won’t be taking the Blues lightly this week, despite their recent domination of the annual season opener.

Astbury joined Sportsday to preview Thursday night’s clash with the Blues and said they’d grabbed his attention over the pre-season.

“They look like quite a promising outfit for good reason,” he said.

“There’s quite a bit of talk about them and also a good reason for the fans to be excited for them as well.”

Astbury remained tight-lipped about who would get the job on Carlton young gun Charlie Curnow.