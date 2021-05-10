Richmond duo injured in CBD nightclub fight

Richmond duo Shai Bolton and Daniel Rioli have been involved a nightclub fight that’s left Bolton with a broken wrist and Rioli with stitches under his eye.

The Tigers confirmed reports the pair had been involved in an incident on Monday.

The club says the altercation took place after Rioli’s girlfriend was subjected to “inappropriate behavior” by another patron.

Bolton became involved in the ensuing altercation and sustained a fractured wrist that will require surgery.

He will be sidelined for the next two to three weeks.

Sportsday newsbreaker Sam McClure said there was no suggestion the pair would be sanctioned over the incident.

“It’s still very early, but the people I’ve spoken to at Richmond, who are reliable, are adamant that the two players here were victims, as opposed to instigators,” he said.

“We’ll watch this one unfold.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest on 3AW

It’s a shocking and untimely blow for both the Tigers and Bolton.

Bolton took a Mark Of The Year contender on Friday night and has been in scintillating form of late.

(Photo by Matt Roberts/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)