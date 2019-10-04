Richmond footy boss says a couple of Tigers would be ‘mad’ not consider a fresh start

Richmond footy boss Neil Balme admits a couple of players at the club would be “mad” if they didn’t consider leaving the Tigers in the coming weeks.

Balme said the likes of Dan Butler and Connor Menadue deserved more opportunity than they were currently getting.

Neither played in this year’s premiership win.

“They’re mad if they don’t look for other opportunities,” a typically honest Balme told 3AW.

“They are both very good players and we don’t give them enough opportunities for different reasons.”

Kamdyn McIntosh is another who missed out on September glory, however Balme said the club was keen to keep him.

“He’s contracted and we’re keen for him to stay and we think that’s what he should do,” Balme said.

“But if somebody came at him with a really significant offer that he wanted to think about, we certainly wouldn’t dismiss is straight away.

“But I think it’d be pretty unlikely for him to go.”

