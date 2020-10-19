Richmond footy fans put on notice ahead of AFL grand final

Richmond footy fans have been put on notice, with a warning scenes on Swan Street reminiscent of the Tigers 2017 and 2019 premiership wins won’t be tolerated this weekend.

There are fears about crowds congregating in Richmond this Saturday night as the Tigers look to win their third premiership in four years in the AFL grand final.

Leanne Quinn, President of Swan Street Village Traders Association, told Tom Elliott she hoped people supported local business as best they could, but followed Victoria’s strict COVID-19 rules surrounding social distancing.

“I’m hoping that fans will come down and celebrate, but will adhere to whatever social distancing the traders and government have put in place,” she said.

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)