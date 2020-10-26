Richmond president Peggy O’Neal isn’t a fan of night grand finals
Richmond president Peggy O’Neal didn’t hesitate when asked by Neil Mitchell what she thought of night grand finals.
“No,” she said.
“I didn’t enjoy it and the day is very long.
“I’m a traditionalist.
“I like the afternoon.”
O’Neal spoke with 3AW Mornings following the Tigers’ third premiership win in four seasons.
She addressed how the club had handled COVID-19, as well as how it planned on celebrating with supporters once restrictions eased.
