Richmond president Peggy O’Neal isn’t a fan of night grand finals

33 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Football Featured

Richmond president Peggy O’Neal didn’t hesitate when asked by Neil Mitchell what she thought of night grand finals.

“No,” she said.

“I didn’t enjoy it and the day is very long.

“I’m a traditionalist.

“I like the afternoon.”

O’Neal spoke with 3AW Mornings following the Tigers’ third premiership win in four seasons.

She addressed how the club had handled COVID-19, as well as how it planned on celebrating with supporters once restrictions eased.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

