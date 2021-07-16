Richmond provides an update on Shai Bolton’s future

Richmond chief Brendon Gale says he’s confident Shai Bolton will remain with the club.

But he says contract negotiations haven’t progressed any further recently.

“There’s no update but we’ve seen him grow and thrive at our footy club,” Gale told 3AW Football.

“I’d be very confident that he’s going to remain a Tiger for some time.

“But nothing definitive, just confident.”

Gale also shared his thoughts on Geelong’s bid to get next week’s clash moved from the MCG to GMHBA Stadium.

