Richmond releases findings of AFL investigation into nightclub fight

Richmond star Shai Bolton will help donate $20,000 to charity after an AFL investigation found he “exacerbated” a nightclub fight that saw him broke his wrist.

Daniel Rioli has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Tigers released a statement on Tuesday morning, with Bolton “acknowledging his decision to become involved in the altercation was the wrong choice” and that violence was “never” the right response.

“I’ve thought about what happened recently and what could have happened as a result of my actions,” Bolton said.

“When I saw what happened to Daniel, I acted on instinct. I now know that my instincts were wrong and that my actions could have led to a far more serious outcome.

“I want to say publicly that I made the wrong choice, and I am sorry for getting involved in the manner that I did.

“The right choice is to walk away from trouble or for me to do whatever I could to stop what was happening and not do something that could make it worse.

“Violence is never okay no matter the circumstances, and I want to share that message with everyone. The right choice is to walk away.”

Richmond and Bolton will be making a donation of $20,000 to Tomorrow Man which works with boys and men to develop healthy masculinity.