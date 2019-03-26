Richmond strips membership from man who racially abused Liam Ryan on social media

It’s come to light a Richmond member was one of those who racially abused West Coast’s Liam Ryan on social media.

The Tigers have immediately suspended his membership for two years, revoking all of their member rights.

“Racial vilification has no place in our game, and no place in our society, and the Club will continue to take strong measures to ensure there is zero tolerance to this behaviour,” Richmond said in a statement.

The AFL said the person responsible for the racist online comments directed towards Ryan would have to take part in an Aboriginal cultural awareness and education program before their membership suspension is lifted in March 2021.