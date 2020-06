Richmond has swung the selection axe, making four changes for Saturday’s clash with St Kilda.

Caroline Wilson says it’s a big statement from coach Damien Hardwick.

Daniel Rioli, Marlion Pickett, Jack Graham and Ivan Soldo have all been dropped.

The Tigers regain Dustin Martin, Liam Baker, Toby Nankervis and Kamdyn McIntosh.

St Kilda recalled Josh Battle at the expense of Nick Hind.

