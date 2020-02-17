Richmond to have twice as many players in bushfire relief game than initially planned

Reigning premiers Richmond will have as many as six players named to take part in next Friday’s bushfire relief game at Marvel Stadium, says Sam McClure.

The Sportsday co-host brought some detailed selection news ahead of the squad announcements on Tuesday.

GWS, Collingwood and Brisbane will also feature prominently across the two sides.

The AFL initially had a plan of no more than three players per club.

But that plan quickly went out the window.

“The problem with that was when the two coaches were trying to pick the two sides, they were finding it pretty hard,” McClure explained.

But it hasn’t prevented at least one hard luck selection story.

“I’m told Damien Hardwick may have had a pretty tough conversation with Dion Prestia,” McClure said.

