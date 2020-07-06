Richmond trio to all have surgery
Richmond trio Tom Lynch, Dion Prestia and Toby Nankervis are all having surgery on injuries they suffered on Sunday.
The Tigers said on Monday that all three would go under the knife.
Lynch will have “minor surgery” on a fractured hand, but will travel to the Gold Coast on Monday evening to join the Tigers in the Gold Coast hub.
The Tigers said they’d “assess Lynch’s availability” for selection during the week.
Prestia (syndesmosis) and Nankervis (syndesmosis) will remain in Melbourne to recover.