Richmond deny Lions the minor and square up for a rematch at the GABBA

It was a brilliant game of football that we’ll witness yet again at the GABBA in a fortnight.

The Tigers have secured third position on the ladder and pushed the Lions outside of the top four.

Richmond’s backline of defence were crucial for the win with Dylan Grimes and Nick Vlastuin.

Bachar Houli (30 disposals) and Liam Baker (20) were also integral for the Tiges from the get go.

For the Lions, star recruit Lachie Neale edged closer to the Brownlow taking out a career-best 51 disposals and 14 clearances.

The Lion’s will have the GABBA on their side when it comes to their next meeting the Tiges, with confidence on their side it could be anyones game.

Click PLAY below to hear the FULL match review

================

Richmond lead by 26 points after a highly entertaining first-half of footy.

The Tigers have had the better of the inside 50 ball, with Jack Riewoldt kicking four goals in just the opening term.

Brisbane are putting up a good fight with midfield star, Lachie Neale on track for 30 plus disposals.

If Brisbane fight back hard it could be anyones game from here!

Click PLAY below to catch the half-time report

================

It’s the final round game we’ve all been waiting for.

Two of the top premiership contenders go head-to-head in a Sunday blockbuster at the MCG.

It’s all or nothing for Richmond, win and they could get a second chance, lose and they’ll be hoping Essendon defeat the Pies.

As for Brisbane, a win would declare them minor premiers and lose would see them slip to fourth.

It will be a MASSIVE day of footy, be listening from 2pm to listen as the best commentary team bring you all the action live from the G.

Click PLAY below to catch the match preview

================

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball