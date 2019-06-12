Richmond’s injury list makes flag tilt ‘just about’ impossible, says club great

They were the premiership favourite at the start of the season, but Richmond great Matthew Richardson says injuries have just about derailed the Tigers’ hopes of winning the flag this year.

With their entire leadership group missing this week, Dustin Martin will captain the Tigers for the first time in his career.

Trent Cotchin, Jack Riewoldt, Alex Rance, Shane Edwards, Kane Lambert, Toby Nankervis and David Astbury are among those battling injury.

“It’s just way too many now for the Tigers, unfortunately,” Richardson said on 3AW.

“I would say it (premiership) would be just about out of reach at the moment – they’ve had no continuity at all.

“Since Rance went down I doubt they’ve played the same team two weeks in a row.”

