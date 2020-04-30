Richo breaks some ‘exclusive’ injury news at North Melbourne

Matthew Richardson has broken some exclusive injury news on Sportsday.

North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw has done his hamstring!

“Gee, doesn’t news travel fast!” Shaw said with a laugh on 3AW.

The Roos coach had been trying to keep up with his players, undertaking the same fitness program during isolation.

“We were doing some 400’s, 300’s, 200’s and then I got to the end and I thought I was getting the feel back and I just pushed too far. I pinged my hammy”

“I’ve learned my lesson.”

Shaw covered a range of coronavirus-related issues with Richo, Gerard Healy and Sam McClure on Sportsday.

