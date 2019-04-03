Richo questions whether words on Christian Petracca’s wrist give an insight into form struggles

Matthew Richardson says a few words written on Christian Petracca’s wrist last weekend may give an insight into why he’s struggling to make an impact so far this season.

The Melbourne youngster has been heavily criticised for his performance against Geelong.

Speaking on 3AW, Richardson said he wondered whether the Demon was worrying too much about his game.

“He’s a talented young player, but I noticed on his wrists he had ‘have fun’ and ‘free’ written,” the Richmond great said.

“I think he’s stressed.

“I think he’s maybe over-thinking his game and he knows it, because he’s trying to free himself up.”

