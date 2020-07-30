Richo runs his eye over Richmond’s massive win

Matthew Richardson says he’d be a little surprised if Dustin Martin wasn’t motivated to issue a reminder to the footy public after he turned in his best game of the season on Wednesday night.

Martin’s three-goal, 26 disposal showing came after some in the media boldly declared Christian Petracca had gone past the Richmond champion this season.

“Now, I don’t know if that sort of stuff worries Dusty, but he certainly looked up and about,” Richo said on 3AW.

“He had a glint in his eye last night.”

