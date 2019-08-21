Richo says a few things don’t make sense following Ross Lyon’s sacking…

Matthew Richardson says he’s been left confused by a couple of things following Ross Lyon’s sacking at Fremantle.

Firstly, by a comment from Dockers president Dale Alcock in which he said they decided they weren’t going to renew Lyon beyond 2020.

“What if he coached next year and they won a final?” Richo questioned on 3AW.

“Was there no way he was moving forward after that?

“It sort of didn’t make sense, that part.”

Secondly, he was stumped by several calls to Sportsday from St Kilda fans who were adamant they didn’t want Lyon back as coach under any circumstance.

“I don’t quite understand that,” Richo said.

“He got Fremantle to a grand final and in the rest of their history they haven’t looked like making a grand final.

“Ross got St Kilda to grand finals and in their history they’ve only won one.

“He must do something right.”

