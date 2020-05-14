Richo says he’s ‘tired’ of the ‘state vs state’ bickering about the AFL

Matthew Richardson says he’s had enough of the political bickering surrounding the AFL.

The Richmond great said he was staggered by the most recent comments from Western Australian premier Mark McGowan, who said Victoria’s unwillingness to set up a hub in his state showed Victorian clubs were “pampered” by the AFL.

Richo said it was achieving nothing.

“This whole state vs state thing … even last week we said it was getting tired,” he said.

“It’s even more tired now.

“Seriously, we just want to get our great game going again.

“That was just a nonsense talking about Victorian clubs being “pampered”.”

Click PLAY below to hear more from Richo