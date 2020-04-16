Richo’s nominations for ‘Sportsday’s Superman footballer’
There isn’t much to discuss on the footy front at the moment, given the COVID-19 pandemic, so Sportsday is trying to put together the perfect footballer!
Richo had a crack on Thursday night.
“This was good fun!” he said.
The aim of the game? Basically, there are more than a dozen categories needed to make the “perfect” footballer.
These were Richo’s nominations…
MARK: Jeremy McGovern (West Coast)
RIGHT FOOT: Dustin Martin (Richmond)
LEFT FOOT: Michael Walters (Fremantle)
NON-PREFERRED: Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
HANDBALL: Patrick Cripps (Carlton)
TACKLE: Elliot Yeo (West Coast)
GOAL ON THE RUN: Lance Franklin (Sydney)
SET SHOT: Ben Brown (North Melbourne)
SPEED: Charlie Cameron (Brisbane)
ENDURANCE: Kane Lambert (Richmond)
POWER: Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)
FOOTY BRAIN: Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood)
COURAGE: Dylan Grimes (Richmond)
Click PLAY below to hear him explain his selections!