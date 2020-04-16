3AW
Richo’s nominations for ‘Sportsday’s Superman footballer’

6 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

There isn’t much to discuss on the footy front at the moment, given the COVID-19 pandemic, so Sportsday is trying to put together the perfect footballer!

Richo had a crack on Thursday night.

“This was good fun!” he said.

The aim of the game? Basically, there are more than a dozen categories needed to make the “perfect” footballer.

These were Richo’s nominations…

MARK: Jeremy McGovern (West Coast)

RIGHT FOOT: Dustin Martin (Richmond)

LEFT FOOT: Michael Walters (Fremantle)

NON-PREFERRED: Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

HANDBALL: Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

TACKLE: Elliot Yeo (West Coast)

GOAL ON THE RUN: Lance Franklin (Sydney)

SET SHOT: Ben Brown (North Melbourne)

SPEED: Charlie Cameron (Brisbane)

ENDURANCE: Kane Lambert (Richmond)

POWER: Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

FOOTY BRAIN: Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood)

COURAGE: Dylan Grimes (Richmond)

Click PLAY below to hear him explain his selections!

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
