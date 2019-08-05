Road safety: Assistant Commissioner shares what he learnt on Sweden study tour

Three of Victoria’s top road safety experts have just got back from a study trip to Stockholm and London.

Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane was on the trip, along with Joe Calafiore from the TAC and Jaala Pulford.

He says it was a valuable experience Neil Mitchell.

“I learnt a lot and had a lot of what I thought challenged,” he said.

“We went to Sweden which is the poster child for road safety.

“Even in Sweden they’re struggling with trying to get enforcement right, so that gave me a bit of confidence that at least we’re playing in the right space.”

Mr Leane said the trip brought his focus back to the importance of speed cameras.

“I’ve been banging on about speed cameras since I took over this job in November last year, and it really enforced to me the value of speed cameras, and particularly the ones that I call point-to-point speed cameras.

“We really need to get those out and across the community.”

