Road toll crisis: Government inaction slammed in new report

A peak motoring body blames government inaction for failing to reduce our escalating road toll.

The Australian Automobile Association says almost half the targets set in the National Road Safety Strategy will not be met before it expires next year.

2019 has been devastating on Victorian roads with 59 more deaths recorded compared to this time last year.

ROAD TOLL: 174

SAME TIME LAST YEAR: 115

Michael Bradley from the Australian Automobile Association told Neil Mitchell a streamlined approach to data coordination is desperately needed to determine the best way to tackle the issue.

“We’ve got different layers of government measuring different things, counting them differently,” Mr Bradley said.

“All roads lead to the federal government and you’ve got to have some federal leadership and some federal co-ordination

“The government’s own inquiry into this last year said federal leadership into road safety is the missing ingredient.

“It’s great that they’ve gone and set up a national office of road safety this morning; we look forward to understanding what it’s going to do.”

