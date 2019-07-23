3AW
  • Home
  • News
  • Road toll grows: Cyclist killed..

Road toll grows: Cyclist killed in Taylors Lakes collision

4 hours ago
Macquarie National News

A cyclist has died in a collision at Taylors Lakes.

The cyclist, who is yet to be formally identified, was hit by a vehicle on the Melton Highway near McCubbin Drive about 6.40am.

The rider suffered life-threatening injuries and couldn’t be revived.

Police say the driver of the vehicle has since come forward.

However, police are still keen to hear from witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam footage.

Out-bound lanes of the Melton Highway are closed.

Motorists currently being diverted onto McCubbin Drive.

