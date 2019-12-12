Roads blitz: Christmas operation begins as cyclist fights for life

A cyclist is in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in Melbourne’s south-east.

That collision comes as police launch their annual Christmas road safety campaign in a last-ditch effort to slow down Victoria rapidly rising road toll.

The cyclist, 31, suffered life-threatening injuries when he was it by a car while riding along Old Princes Highway in Beaconsfield about 9pm.

A woman, 19, who was driving the car is in custody assisting police.

The incident coming just hours before the start of Operation Roadwise, the annual Christmas road safety blitz.

A Christmas tree will be unveiled today featuring 253 baubles — one for every person killed on the roads so far this year.

The aim is to ensure no more baubles are added in the coming weeks.

Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Libby Murphy said police would have a particular focus on drink- and drug-driving.

“Twelve people lost their life on our roads last year during the festive season,” Ms Murphy said.