Robbo’s says the AFL should ban Stratton for multiple weeks

Ben Stratton has been referred directly to the tribunal for pinching Orazio Fantasia.

The Hawthorn skipper was captured repeatedly niggling the Essendon forward, with Fantasia’s arm noticeably bruised following the incident.

Stratton will also face the tribunal for a stomping gesture, as well as being fined $1000 for an obscene gesture.

Mark Robinson told 3AW’s Sunday Sport the AFL should ban the pinching skipper for his actions.

“It was a joke what the umpire allowed,” said Robbo.

“No one likes pinching, it’s pathetic!

“He wouldn’t do it to Plugger, he wouldn’t do it to Tom Hawkins, he wouldn’t do it to Jeremy Cameron.”

“They’ve all been small fowards – it’s a bullying factor.

“The stomping on the footy was worse!”

“My gut feeling is Ben Stratton should be sitting three to four weeks – maybe five weeks.”

