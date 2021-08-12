Robert Harvey with the latest on his future at Collingwood

Interim Collingwood coach Robert Harvey admits he is unsure whether he’ll be considered for the job full-time.

He told 3AW on Thursday club footy boss Graham Wright had been upfront with him after he took over from Nathan Buckley mid-season.

“My brief was pretty clear, and that was to get the most out of the last nine games to set a platform to go forward,” Harvey said.

“That was clear to me.

“He (Wright) said they’d be starting that process around next year and he’d touch base with me at the right time, as to my part in that process.

“That was made clear to me.”

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)