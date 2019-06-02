Robinson slams ‘pretty weak’ Essendon, says talk around Worsfold is ‘warming up’

Mark Robinson says the speculation around John Worsfold’s future at Essendon will ramp up if they lose today.

The Bombers currently sit outside the eight with four wins from 10 games despite being widely-tipped as a finals contender this season.

The Herald Sun footy writer told Sunday Sport tensions would escalate markedly if they lost to Carlton this afternoon.

“The temperature around John Worsfold is warming up,” he said.

“A loss today would see it turned up even further, expectations drive a lot of things and Essendon expected to be playing finals this year.

“They’ve got to find consistency of game plan – when it gets wet, Essendon go to water.

“I think Essendon are a pretty soft team and I think Essendon are a pretty weak football club.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Sunday Sport