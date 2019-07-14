‘Roos is angling for the job’: Robbo says the football great wants to coach again

The Herald Sun’s chief footy writer says Roos is quite clearly pushing for Carlton’s top job on his weekly TV programme.

Mark Robinson told 3AW’s Sunday Sport says it’s hard to ignore Paul Roo’s interest to take Teague’s spot.

“Paul Roos is angling for the job, just listen to the way he speaks,” said Robbo.

“Paul Roos is putting in his verbal application every week on the couch.

“Absolutely, every week.”

“Michael Voss and Brad Scott are in the picture, there’s not many other coaches out there who haven’t got training wheels.”

