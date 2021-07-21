Rosebud woman still stuck in 14-day isolation after second public health stuff-up

A Rosebud woman is still in 14-day isolation, despite not visiting a Tier 1 site, after a series of Health Department stuff-ups.

Sharon O’Neill yesterday told Neil Mitchell public health officials were hounding her with door knocks to check her whereabouts because they believed she had been at a Tier 1 site.

The problem was she has never been to the site — Young and Jackson — in her life, and she couldn’t get through to health officials to correct the bungle.

The Department of Health says someone signed in using the QR code at the venue under the name ‘Sharon O’Neill’ but provided an incorrect phone number.

A search of VicRoads data showed a Sharon O’Neill in Rosebud, and authorities assumed she was the person who checked in at Young and Jackson when it was an exposure site

In a statement provided to Neil Mitchell this morning, the Department of Health said Ms O’Neill was phoned by the public health team at 1.06pm yesterday.

“She explained the situation and we resolved the matter. We apologise to Sharon,” the statement said.

But Ms O’Neill says she hasn’t heard from the public health team.

“I have had no phone call at all!,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“I’m just still sitting here at home.”

The Health Department is again looking into Sharon O’Neill’s case.

Press PLAY below to hear Sharon O’Neill explain the infuriating situation