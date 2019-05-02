Ross and John have one question about the $150 million Whitten Oval proposal

The Western Bulldogs are pushing to play games for premiership points at Whitten Oval, with a bold proposal for a $150 million redevelopment at the kennel.

Bulldogs chief Ameet Bains told 3AW Breakfast crowd capacity would be increased to 18,000 and broadcast-quality light towers installed.

But Ross and John had one pertinent question – where will the money come from?

Only $1 million of the $150 million has been accounted for.

