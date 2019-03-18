Advertisement
Ross and John’s new segment ‘spotting Scott Morrison’
THE RUMOUR FILE
First it was the PM at the pool, then the PM at the pub and now this!
“We’ve got a new segment called spotting Scott Morrison,” Ross said during the Rumour File this morning.
“First was when he popped into the Fitzroy Pool for a swim, second he was spotted at Burnso’s pub the Brain Dead in Malvern.
“Then we’re told he was spotted at the McDonalds in Keilor Park Drive grabbing a bite for dinner with his entourage before their flight home!”
So question is, is the PM a Big Mac Meal man or more inclined to a 50c cone??