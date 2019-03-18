Ross and John’s new segment ‘spotting Scott Morrison’

THE RUMOUR FILE

First it was the PM at the pool, then the PM at the pub and now this!

“We’ve got a new segment called spotting Scott Morrison,” Ross said during the Rumour File this morning.

“First was when he popped into the Fitzroy Pool for a swim, second he was spotted at Burnso’s pub the Brain Dead in Malvern.

“Then we’re told he was spotted at the McDonalds in Keilor Park Drive grabbing a bite for dinner with his entourage before their flight home!”

So question is, is the PM a Big Mac Meal man or more inclined to a 50c cone??