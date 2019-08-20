SACKED: Fremantle terminates Ross Lyon’s contract

Fremantle has sacked Ross Lyon as coach with a year left on his contract.

CEO Steve Rosich has also left the club.

The Dockers confirmed reports on Tuesday.

David Hale will coach the club this week.

“Fremantle had not made the finals for the past four years,” the Dockers said in a statement.

“This isn’t acceptable to the Board, the players, and most importantly to our supporters.

“We need high performance and consistency at all levels of the club, so we need to change and evolve.”

