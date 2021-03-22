Ross’s mail on crowd capacity changes at the MCG

Ross Stevenson says he has it on good authority that the crowd capacity permitted at the MCG will increase this week.

“I can confidently assert it will be announced later on today that 75,000 people will be allowed to go to the MCG from this weekend on,” the 3AW Breakfast host said.

“Presumably that means 75 per cent capacity at any venue.”

Round 1 of the AFL kicked off last week with crowds at 50 per cent capacity at the ‘G.

