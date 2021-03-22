3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ross’s mail on crowd capacity changes at the MCG

1 hour ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Ross’s mail on crowd capacity changes at the MCG

Ross Stevenson says he has it on good authority that the crowd capacity permitted at the MCG will increase this week.

“I can confidently assert it will be announced later on today that 75,000 people will be allowed to go to the MCG from this weekend on,” the 3AW Breakfast host said.

“Presumably that means 75 per cent capacity at any venue.”

Round 1 of the AFL kicked off last week with crowds at 50 per cent capacity at the ‘G.

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332