Scrub choir: More than 450 hospital staff perform their take on a Christmas classic

7 hours ago
Article image for Scrub choir: More than 450 hospital staff perform their take on a Christmas classic

The Royal Melbourne Hospital scrub choir has returned to bring the Christmas cheer.

  • Scroll down for the choir’s new video

More than 450 frontline workers have banded together to create a new Christmas song, which is their take on a traditional favourite.

Everyone from doctors to cleaners, admin staff to allied health professionals, has got on board.

The choir shot to stardom during Melbourne’s harsh lockdown, when they performed their rendition of ‘I’ll Stand by You’.

Head of the music therapy service at The Royal Melbourne Hospital, Dr Emma O’Brien, says the response to that was “overwhelming”.

With this song, she wanted to reflect on the year that’s been.

“I wanted to write a song … to wish us all a Merry Christmas but also to recognise where we’ve been,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard.

Press PLAY below for more.

Press PLAY below to see the scrub choir performing

More than 400 frontline workers come together to form an uplifting scrub choir

News
