Scrub choir: More than 450 hospital staff perform their take on a Christmas classic

The Royal Melbourne Hospital scrub choir has returned to bring the Christmas cheer.

More than 450 frontline workers have banded together to create a new Christmas song, which is their take on a traditional favourite.

Everyone from doctors to cleaners, admin staff to allied health professionals, has got on board.

The choir shot to stardom during Melbourne’s harsh lockdown, when they performed their rendition of ‘I’ll Stand by You’.

Head of the music therapy service at The Royal Melbourne Hospital, Dr Emma O’Brien, says the response to that was “overwhelming”.

With this song, she wanted to reflect on the year that’s been.

“I wanted to write a song … to wish us all a Merry Christmas but also to recognise where we’ve been,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard.

